U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after purchasing an additional 68,745 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $244.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $245.33.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

