U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

