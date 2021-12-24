U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,749,000 after purchasing an additional 787,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after purchasing an additional 106,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after buying an additional 247,882 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,234,000 after buying an additional 795,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 661,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,834,000 after buying an additional 32,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day moving average of $106.05. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.25 and a one year high of $107.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.