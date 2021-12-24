U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $3,378,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 135,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 38.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $25.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

