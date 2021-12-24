U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 27,517 ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.71. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

