U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $56.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

