Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Decreased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $18,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 21.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,742,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Twilio by 16.3% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 23.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.46.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $267.17 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.00 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.55. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,958 shares of company stock worth $26,026,040. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

