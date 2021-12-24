Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) PT Lowered to $30.00

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.11% from the company’s current price.

TUP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of TUP opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,750,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,627,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

