Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TUWOY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.25.

Shares of TUWOY opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

