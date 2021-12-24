Truist Securiti Comments on Krispy Kreme, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Krispy Kreme in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Krispy Kreme’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

DNUT stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $554,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,116,428 shares of company stock valued at $30,579,842.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

