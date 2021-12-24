Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. 257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTBXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

