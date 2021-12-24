Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Downgraded to D- at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.82.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 171.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 23.1% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 100,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.