Tribe (TRIBE) Price Reaches $1.06 on Major Exchanges

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $479.66 million and $56.04 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

