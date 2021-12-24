Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.02.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Trevi Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

