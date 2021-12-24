Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 384,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Cameco has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -317.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

