Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,081 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 340 put options.

NYSE:GTN opened at $20.30 on Friday. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.