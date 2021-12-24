Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,081 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 340 put options.
NYSE:GTN opened at $20.30 on Friday. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
