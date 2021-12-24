Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.17 and last traded at $81.17. Approximately 596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.84.

About Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY)

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.