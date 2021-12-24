Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tokuyama Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals, specialty products, cement and functional materials. Chemicals segment offers soda ash, caustic soda, calcium chloride, silicate soda, vinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol and methylene chloride. Specialty Products segment offers multicrystalline silicon, wet silica, metal cleaning chemicals, high-purity chemicals for electronic industry, environmental-related equipment and others. Cement segment offers portland cement, ready-mixed concrete and cementitious solidified materials. Life Amenity segment offers polypropylene film, resin sashes and others. Tokuyama Corporation is based in Chiyoda-Ku, Japan. “

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Shares of TKYMY stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.63. Tokuyama has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tokuyama (TKYMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.