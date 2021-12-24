Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce $126.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.10 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $100.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $480.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.98 million to $482.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $530.78 million, with estimates ranging from $504.57 million to $555.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TVTY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.94. 110,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,551. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.39. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,989,000 after acquiring an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,621 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,648 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after purchasing an additional 63,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

