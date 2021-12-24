Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Gap Up to $7.59

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.59, but opened at $7.84. Titan International shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 2,860 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $586.37 million, a PE ratio of 117.50 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 9,915.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

