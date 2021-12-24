Timothy Ray Knowles Sells 92,266 Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 92,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $262,958.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KULR Technology Group stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.81.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 468.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KULR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KULR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.