Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Shares Up 0.8%

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.51. 1,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 27,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

