thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €15.85 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($17.81) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TKA. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.01) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.65) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.52 ($15.19).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €9.50 ($10.68) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €9.42 and a 200-day moving average of €9.03. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($23.26) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($30.35).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

