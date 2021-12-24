Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

