Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
