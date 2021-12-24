Thor Industries (THO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/13/2021 – Thor Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Buyout of Germany-based EHG has made Thor the largest recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer in the world. Acquisition of TiffinHomes has further expanded its existing portfolio and bolstered revenues. Thor’s solid backlog across both of its segments offers good visibility to growth through fiscal 2022 and beyond. Airxcel buyout has enhanced Thor’s supply chain business in North America and Europe. However, the company is facing temporary hiccups owing to supply constraints and shortage of various RV components in Europe as well as North America. Also, rising commodity prices is likely to clip gross margins, going forward. Stiff competition within the RV industry is also a concern. Further, the firm is bearing the brunt of escalating operating costs over the past few years. Thus, the stock commands a cautious stance.”

12/9/2021 – Thor Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $166.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Thor Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $142.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Thor Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $142.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”.

11/30/2021 – Thor Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Buyout of Germany-based EHG has made Thor the largest recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer in the world. Acquisition of TiffinHomes has further expanded its existing portfolio and bolstered revenues. Thor’s solid backlog across both of its segments offers good visibility to growth through fiscal 2022 and beyond. The recent acquisition of Airxcel has enhanced Thor’s supply chain business in North America and Europe. However, the company is facing temporary hiccups owing to supply constraints and shortage of various RV components in Europe as well as North America. Also, rising commodity prices is likely to clip gross margins, going forward. Stiff competition within the RV industry is also a concern. Further, the firm is bearing the brunt of escalating operating costs over the past few years. Thus, the stock commands a cautious stance.”

10/25/2021 – Thor Industries was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

Thor Industries stock opened at $100.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.20 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average of $111.68.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,840,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at $3,623,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at $486,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

