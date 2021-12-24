Thomas A. Thomas Sells 40,000 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SWCH opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

