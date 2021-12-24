Thomas A. Sansone Sells 20,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JBL opened at $69.81 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $70.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

