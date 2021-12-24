The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Lessened by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Southern stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.74. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

