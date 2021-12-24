The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,196 shares of company stock worth $3,075,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

