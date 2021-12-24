The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $38.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Bbva USA bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

