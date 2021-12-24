The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 40.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after buying an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,855,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,005,000 after buying an additional 113,955 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

NYSE:GS opened at $385.04 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.75 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $128.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

