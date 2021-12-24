The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives $348.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $348.75.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE EL opened at $365.99 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $369.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.05 and a 200-day moving average of $328.28.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

