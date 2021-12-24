The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $44,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA opened at $204.22 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.48 and a 200-day moving average of $221.18. The company has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

