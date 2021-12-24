The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) and Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Financial Analysis

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) and Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Berkeley Group and Absolute Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Berkeley Group $2.91 billion 2.55 $557.67 million N/A N/A Absolute Software $120.78 million 3.91 $3.73 million ($0.13) -72.30

The Berkeley Group has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Berkeley Group and Absolute Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Berkeley Group 2 2 4 0 2.25 Absolute Software 0 3 4 0 2.57

Absolute Software has a consensus price target of $18.42, indicating a potential upside of 95.92%. Given Absolute Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Absolute Software is more favorable than The Berkeley Group.

Volatility & Risk

The Berkeley Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Berkeley Group and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A Absolute Software -4.73% -19.49% 6.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

The Berkeley Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Absolute Software pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Absolute Software beats The Berkeley Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

