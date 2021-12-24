TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Brokerages expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to report sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. TFI International posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $7.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFII. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in TFI International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TFI International in the third quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TFI International by 70.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in TFI International by 21.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

TFI International stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,819. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. TFI International has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

