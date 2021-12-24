Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 17,957 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,957 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 258.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 13.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 66.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 28.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,115,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 246,359 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

