Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,344 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,726 shares of company stock valued at $36,743,965. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $180.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

