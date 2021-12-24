Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of BankUnited worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in BankUnited by 35.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

BKU stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.51 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

