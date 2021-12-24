Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 317.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.04.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $392.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $263.93 and a one year high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.