Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 94,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,909,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,937,000 after acquiring an additional 139,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.48 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.94. The firm has a market cap of $173.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

