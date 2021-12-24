Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 2.2% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after acquiring an additional 622,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after acquiring an additional 711,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.48 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

