Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, CFO Julie L. Anderson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.41 per share, for a total transaction of $241,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Browning acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.56. The stock had a trading volume of 728,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.82. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.98.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

