Teucrium Corn Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CORN)

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,633 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 574% compared to the average daily volume of 539 call options.

NYSEARCA CORN opened at $22.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63. Teucrium Corn Fund has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $22.98.

Get Teucrium Corn Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Teucrium Corn Fund by 274.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Teucrium Corn Fund by 327.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 21,773 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Teucrium Corn Fund by 211.0% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 25,887 shares during the period.

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.