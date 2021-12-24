Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,067.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,043.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $820.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $806.50.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

