TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.02.

Several brokerages have commented on TRSSF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $6.70 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.29.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

