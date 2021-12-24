Terra Virtua Kolect Price Reaches $0.24 (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $156.37 million and $29.70 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00043954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 655,004,118 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

