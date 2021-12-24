Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Teradyne worth $14,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,019,000 after buying an additional 309,051 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,936,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.13.

Shares of TER stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.05 and a fifty-two week high of $164.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

