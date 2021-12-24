Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TDC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.30.

NYSE TDC opened at $44.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. Teradata has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after buying an additional 32,555 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 44,650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Teradata by 35.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Teradata by 14.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

