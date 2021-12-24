Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on TDC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.30.
NYSE TDC opened at $44.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. Teradata has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after buying an additional 32,555 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 44,650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Teradata by 35.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Teradata by 14.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.