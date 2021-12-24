Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

TVE opened at $25.47 on Friday. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.