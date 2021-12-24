Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $78.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

THC opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.55. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.23.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

